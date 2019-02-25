Hexbot Robot Arm
All-in-one robot arm that turns your desktop into a workshop
Hexbot is an all-in-one desktop robotic arm with drawing, writing, laser engraving, and 3D printing to make users bring their ideas to life easily! Up to 0.05 mm high precision, noiseless design, easy-to-use software, and more than 6 functional modules.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
Thanks for hunting our product! The idea of Hexbot is - we want to create a versatile helper for our daily life, to help us make things and bring our ideas to life in an easy way. We spent two years designing and testing and got funded on Kickstarter in less than 5 minutes. For now, we have designed multiple headers include laser engraver, 3D printer, and the suction cup and we will attach more functions on it in the future. Which function do you want on Hexbot? Feel free to share your ideas with us.
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
What is the price?
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
@pernomina_alexandra Thanks for your question. It's $299 on Kickstarter.
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
@pernomina_alexandra Here is the campaign link - https://www.producthunt.com/r/d8...
Ruzanna Avetisyan@r_avetisian · Growth Hacker, PR Ninja
Great product. Like the idea.
Mané KarenMaker@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
@r_avetisian :)
Ardi Anderson@new_user_69d77b1849 · I want to change the world!
DIY ninja just for me.
Lucineh Navasardian@lucineh_navasardian · Social Media Marketing Specialist
How much weight can this robotic arm lift?
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
@lucineh_navasardian The payload of Hexbot is 500g.
