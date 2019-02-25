Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hexbot Robot Arm

Hexbot Robot Arm

All-in-one robot arm that turns your desktop into a workshop

more info
#4 Product of the DayToday

Hexbot is an all-in-one desktop robotic arm with drawing, writing, laser engraving, and 3D printing to make users bring their ideas to life easily! Up to 0.05 mm high precision, noiseless design, easy-to-use software, and more than 6 functional modules.

Around the web
Hexbot modular desktop robot arm unleashes creativity, learning for allA few recent technologies have drastically changed the way we make things and learn. 3D printing has opened the floodgates for makers and tinkerers to create all kinds of things previously possible only with an assembly line. Robotics has also given the younger generation a more exciting introduction to science and technology.
SlashGear
Finally, a Do-It-All Robot Arm That's Actually AffordableIf you want a versatile robot arm, today's market really only offers two options: expensive industrial robots, or glorified toys. Low-end models may look similar to "real" robot arms, but they don't...
Hackster Blog

Reviews

Arthur Manukian
Lynne Hale
Jeff Lee
 +2 reviews
Helpful
  • Arthur Manukian
    Arthur Manukian
    Pros: 

    The design, and functionality, especially laser engraving

    Cons: 

    Haven't noticed any

    If it can make coffee then it's my product of the year

    Arthur Manukian has never used this product.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Eric W
Eric W
Mané Karen
Mané Karen
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Eric W
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
Thanks for hunting our product! The idea of Hexbot is - we want to create a versatile helper for our daily life, to help us make things and bring our ideas to life in an easy way. We spent two years designing and testing and got funded on Kickstarter in less than 5 minutes. For now, we have designed multiple headers include laser engraver, 3D printer, and the suction cup and we will attach more functions on it in the future. Which function do you want on Hexbot? Feel free to share your ideas with us.
Upvote (2)·
Alexandra Pernomina
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
What is the price?
Upvote (1)·
Eric W
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
@pernomina_alexandra Thanks for your question. It's $299 on Kickstarter.
Upvote ·
Eric W
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
@pernomina_alexandra Here is the campaign link - https://www.producthunt.com/r/d8...
Upvote ·
Ruzanna Avetisyan
Ruzanna Avetisyan@r_avetisian · Growth Hacker, PR Ninja
Great product. Like the idea.
Upvote (1)·
Mané Karen
Mané KarenMaker@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
@r_avetisian :)
Upvote ·
Ardi Anderson
Ardi Anderson@new_user_69d77b1849 · I want to change the world!
DIY ninja just for me.
Upvote (1)·
Lucineh Navasardian
Lucineh Navasardian@lucineh_navasardian · Social Media Marketing Specialist
How much weight can this robotic arm lift?
Upvote ·
Eric W
Eric WMaker@eric1818 · Creator of Hexbot.
@lucineh_navasardian The payload of Hexbot is 500g.
Upvote ·