Hex Guess is a "fun" game which lets you guesstimate color hex values, a format meant for computers to display colors, using your puny human brain.
This app is open-sourced at https://glitch.com/~hex-guess
Discussion
Gautham 🌶
Maker
Hi I made this app! It's a fun toy app that's led to a lot of frustration for me (and others) while playing! Test it out and see how you can score. I'd consider a "close" score to be in the <300 range. It used to be <1000 but I've updated my distance algorithm to be more accurate. Let me know if you've got comments or suggestions! ps the distance algorithm I'm using is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Co...
