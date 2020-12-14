discussion
brian schrader
Makerindie software developer, writer
Hey everyone, creator here! I made Hewell to help people discover the deep and unique history of the world around them. Hewell helps you discover interesting places when you're out and about and lets you have fun exploring the world around you. I know I've spent hours browsing Wikipedia only to discover something new about my city, state, or country. And I know I've also missed out on a lot of historical monuments, historic places, and notable features of places I've gone to visit. Hewell aims to solve both of these problems at once! - Never miss out on the historic context around you. - Dive deep into the history using the power of Wikipedia I'd love to know what you think of Hewell and I urge you to try it out. If you like what you see, please consider donating to support the project. Once Hewell recoups it's initial expenses, a portion of your donations will go to supporting Wikipedia and WikiData, both of which make Hewell possible.
