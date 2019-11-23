Discussion
No reviews yet
Shun Yamada
Maker
Hello again Product Hunters👋 Twitter is my favorite marketing channel. It'd be accessible, generic, and all for free. Actually, I have got particular tweets including a sentence "If you make it to" through Zapier. Those who tweet this tweet are users potentially to use my Highprofile alert, which notifies people who you want to meet come to your city. But this task might react Zapier free limit soon. And you can't set any configuration about monitoring. So I gotta make it. It'd be great if you give me any feedback. P.S. Heuristic alert is my eighth product in a series of #20WEEKS20PRODUCTS (https://shyamady.dev). I’m working hard on several problems from my own experience there. Please check it out 🔥🔥
