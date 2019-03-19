HeroSnatch helps CrossFit athletes plan their workouts, keep personal records always up-to-date, achieve best results by concentrating efforts on weak points, adjust training plans to stay in balance, find friends or teammates and connect with other athletes.
Mikki Churilov
Thanks a lot for hunting us, @lisadziuba 🙂 Hi, Product Hunt family! It's Mikki, HeroSnatch founder here. We're super excited to introduce our app to the community! Long story short, I've been doing CrossFit for the past 3 years and realized how it's challenging to understand your long-term progress and balance between different movements. Also, I've been traveling a lot and always missed the competition with my friends. Existing solutions didn’t satisfy my visual and functional needs, and this is how actually HeroSnatch was born. It's like a virtual CrossFit Box where you can track WODs, monitor your progress and hang out with friends – all in one place. Our goal is to give athletes the ability to keep their records in a single safe place. Unlike many other WOD tracking apps, we put the user first and try to deliver the best experience with a clean UI and beautiful data visualization. We do hope that you guys will love our product. Feel free to share your thoughts in comments and don't be shy to ask any questions. Your feedback and support would mean the world to us! P.S. Together we can build a better app for millions of athletes around the world ❤️
Ahmed
@lisadziuba @mikki_churilov Good luck!
Michael Zelensky
Many thanks from our team, @geek_1001! Sending much love to @lisadziuba <3
Lisa Dziuba
Nice job, guys! Keep rocking :) Hey community, don't hesitate to ask the makers any questions!
Michael Zelensky
@lisadziuba Thaaaaaanks a lot! Will do :) Our team is always happy to reply to any questions. Hey, Product Hunt people, don't be shy!
Ceonn Bobst
Really like the look of the UI, better give it a try!
Michael Zelensky
@ceonn_bobst Thank you so much! We're doing our best for you ;) Tell us what you're thinking about HeroSnatch after trying. We'll be waiting for your comments!
