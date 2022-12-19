Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HeroPack
HeroPack
🦸♂️ Make gaming avatars with AI, inspired by video games.
Visit
Upvote 7
25% Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HeroPack is a profile picture generator that uses your pictures to generate avatars inspired by video games, perfect for gaming profiles on discord, twitch & twitter.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
by
Hero Pack
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Hero Pack
🦸♂️ Make gaming avatars with AI, inspired by video games.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
HeroPack by
Hero Pack
was hunted by
Michael Flarup
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Michael Flarup
,
Mads Hartmann
and
Mikkel Hartmann
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Hero Pack
is not rated yet. This is Hero Pack's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#64
Report