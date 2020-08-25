discussion
Lazar Nikolov
This is awesome @adamwathan @steveschoger !
This is a beautiful site/product with an amazing UX. I love the / to search feature, as well as the attn to keyboard usability. I was able to search, tab to an icon, select that icon (with space or enter) and then choose move to the SVG option, and copy it, all without ever using my mouse. That's very rare on this "modern web" and I appreciate it 🙌
Great set of icons!
I'm a big fan ever since! Can highly recommend it!
I have been using heroicons for a few months now. They are a perfect companion for tailwind and flows so smoothly with the overall dev flow. See this:
