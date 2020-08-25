  1. Home
Heroicons

Beautiful, free SVG icons from the makers of Tailwind CSS.

Heroicons is a set of free SVG icons by the makers of Tailwind CSS that come in two different sizes, and are pre-optimized to be styled with CSS classes directly in your HTML.
Jake Dohm
This is a beautiful site/product with an amazing UX. I love the / to search feature, as well as the attn to keyboard usability. I was able to search, tab to an icon, select that icon (with space or enter) and then choose move to the SVG option, and copy it, all without ever using my mouse. That's very rare on this "modern web" and I appreciate it 🙌
Chris Brandrick
Great set of icons!
Stefan Bauer
I'm a big fan ever since! Can highly recommend it!
Subbu Athikunte
I have been using heroicons for a few months now. They are a perfect companion for tailwind and flows so smoothly with the overall dev flow. See this:

Click on ....

