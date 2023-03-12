Products
Home
→
Product
→
HeroFit
Ranked #2 for today
HeroFit
Gamify your fitness—grow a workout avatar
Exercising consistently is hard... HeroFit to make workouts fun! Pick your workout avatar, track your progress to get XP, and level up!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Fitness
by
HeroFit
About this launch
HeroFit
Gamify your fitness—grow a workout avatar
HeroFit by
HeroFit
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Fitness
. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
HeroFit
is not rated yet. This is HeroFit's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
23
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#2
