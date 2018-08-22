HEROES JOBS
Stories for jobs. Because cover letters suck! 🤳✨
Heroes helps recent grads find their first job or internship using a 60 sec video pitch with an app:
1 - Candidates discover companies and their offices with a 60' video pitch of the team.
2 - Like a first interview, the student can apply to the job answering pre-recorded questions asked by the team to show their personality!
Reviews
- Pros:
Convenient and easyCons:
No cons from the platform, but both ends have to be reactive
Heroes is probably the best way for companies to recruit their new workers without the hassle of organizing a huge series of first-round interviews where candidates aren’t selected on fair/useful criteria. That app eases the process and makes it more efficient.Tanguy Le Quilliec has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
fun, easy and sooooo useful.Cons:
Cons ? no such thing in Heroes Job
This is definitely the way companies should recruit their talents. Quick, easy, fun, this makes the process of recruitment more fluid and natural.Grégory Besson has used this product for one month.