Log InSign up
 

HEROES JOBS

Stories for jobs. Because cover letters suck! 🤳✨

#1 Product of the DayToday

Heroes helps recent grads find their first job or internship using a 60 sec video pitch with an app:

1 - Candidates discover companies and their offices with a 60' video pitch of the team.

2 - Like a first interview, the student can apply to the job answering pre-recorded questions asked by the team to show their personality!

Around the web
Stories are about to surpass feed sharing. Now what?We're at the cusp of the visual communication era. Stories creation and consumption is up 842 percent since early 2016, according to consulting firm Block Party. Nearly a billion accounts across Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger now create and watch these vertical, epheme...
TechCrunch
The Power of Video Recruitment - Cyriac Lefort - MediumBelieve it or not, sending a video application is much more powerful than anything else if you want to get to the first interview ( by anything else, I mean the same cover letter that everyone else has).
MediumCyriac Lefort

Reviews

 +14 reviews
View all 6 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Tanguy Le Quilliec
    Pros: 

    Convenient and easy

    Cons: 

    No cons from the platform, but both ends have to be reactive

    Heroes is probably the best way for companies to recruit their new workers without the hassle of organizing a huge series of first-round interviews where candidates aren’t selected on fair/useful criteria. That app eases the process and makes it more efficient.

    Tanguy Le Quilliec has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Grégory BessonCEO Abe
    Pros: 

    fun, easy and sooooo useful.

    Cons: 

    Cons ? no such thing in Heroes Job

    This is definitely the way companies should recruit their talents. Quick, easy, fun, this makes the process of recruitment more fluid and natural.

    Grégory Besson has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Messina
Makers
Charlu59
Romain Sion
Cyriac Lefort
Fabien Cerouter
Kévin Baës
Adrien De Wulf
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
VicNourrissat@vicnourrissat · CoFounder- Spot.coach
Greatest UX I've seen in a long time !
Upvote (6)·
Tristan J Petit@tristanpetitw · Co-Founder @ Heroes Jobs
@vicnourrissat we really appreciate the kind words, the work has paid thanks to the amazing team we have behind us! Let's keep improving now!
Upvote (2)·
Amir Reza Malekzadeh@amir__reza
Great app, super fast, intuitive and effective. Would recommend it to any recent grads looking for that first job!
Upvote (4)·
Tristan J Petit@tristanpetitw · Co-Founder @ Heroes Jobs
@amir__reza Glad you liked it, please do share amongst the recent grads!!
Upvote ·
Edouard Caraco@edouard_caraco
Great concept, super cool user experience on both sides (companies and applicants). Well done guys!
Upvote (4)·
Tristan J Petit@tristanpetitw · Co-Founder @ Heroes Jobs
@edouard_caraco A cool user experience on BOTH sides is key, too often its one over the other!! thanks again
Upvote ·
Antoine Scalia@antoinescalia · Co-Founder at Cryptio
Great product. They manage to reduce the useless pains of hiring process, both for employers and employees. And super great and innovative UX !!
Upvote (4)·
Victoria Laubie@victoria_laubie · Ad Operations Manager at Sublime Skinz
Can candidates send the same video to all companies?
Upvote (1)·