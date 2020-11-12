discussion
Yash Jain
MakerFounder of Hero Trainer
Heroes of Product Hunt, Problem: As a gamer, I always found it hard to stay motivated to exercise. Any time I spent away from the game felt like a waste. My character’s level and gear meant more to me than my own health. That's why I built Hero Trainer, a free mobile app for gamers. It is the only app where you can use your steps for in-game currency or a full game. It keeps you focused on your game while you get healthy. Features: - Not Your Wii Fit: This will never get boring. Your steps will always count towards that next exciting game regardless of game platform. - Meet Gamers Into Fitness: Chat and meet gamers from all walks of life: a former NFL player, an eSports host, and ANW Competitor to mention a few. - 1UP Motivation: From leveling up heroes to completing quests to challenging guilds to keeping your daily streak, we've made it fun to stay fit. How it works: - Earn Aura for each step tracked on Apple Health or Google Fit. - Trade Aura for in-game currency or a full game entirely. Skip the Waitlist: Hero Trainer is an invite-only app to maintain a healthy supply of rewards for our users. For this week, everyone who signs-up will directly get to use the app.
