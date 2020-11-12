  1. Home
Game rewards for steps

Hero Trainer is a free fitness app for gamers. Earn rewards in dozens of the latest games on PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo for walking.
Yash Jain
Maker
Founder of Hero Trainer
Heroes of Product Hunt, Problem: As a gamer, I always found it hard to stay motivated to exercise. Any time I spent away from the game felt like a waste. My character’s level and gear meant more to me than my own health. That's why I built Hero Trainer, a free mobile app for gamers. It is the only app where you can use your steps for in-game currency or a full game. It keeps you focused on your game while you get healthy. Features: - Not Your Wii Fit: This will never get boring. Your steps will always count towards that next exciting game regardless of game platform. - Meet Gamers Into Fitness: Chat and meet gamers from all walks of life: a former NFL player, an eSports host, and ANW Competitor to mention a few. - 1UP Motivation: From leveling up heroes to completing quests to challenging guilds to keeping your daily streak, we've made it fun to stay fit. How it works: - Earn Aura for each step tracked on Apple Health or Google Fit. - Trade Aura for in-game currency or a full game entirely. Skip the Waitlist: Hero Trainer is an invite-only app to maintain a healthy supply of rewards for our users. For this week, everyone who signs-up will directly get to use the app.
