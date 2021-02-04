Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Hero Runner
Hero Runner
Superhero themed endless runner game
Android
Indie Games
Free Games
+ 1
Are you looking for flying games or runner games? That's your lucky day!
You are a superhero now! Try to avoid crash with the blocks.
Please, install Google Play Games if you want to join our leaderboard.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Patryk Dobrzyński
Maker
Hi guys, this is my first indie game ;) I spent so much time trying to connect Google Play Games services, but finally it is ;) Have fun and give me an feedback! :3
Upvote
Share
2h ago
Send