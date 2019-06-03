HereHere is a location based chat app designed to help you meet new people and find out what's going on where in your town or anywhere in the world. Chat with others based on a physical place selected on the map to find out what's going on and who's there.
Brent MarquezMaker@brent_marquez · Web and Mobile App Developer
HereHere is a location based chat and messaging app - select a place on Google Maps and chat with other users who are there! Walking around town in Denver one night, I was wondering where to go and what to do. Checking websites for bars and restaurants was cumbersome and wouldn't really give me a good idea of what the place and crowd was like. Popping into one place after the other is a waste of time, so I thought it would be cool if I could just chat with people who are already there and decide whether to check the place out or try something else. That's how HereHere was born. My hope is that enough people use it that it becomes a very useful tool for finding fun spots in town by chatting with people there so you don't have to aimlessly wander from place to place trying to find a cool spot. Use cases are endless. Find out what events or fun things are going on at a spot any given night - is there a band? Are they good? Karaoke? Any good specials or deals? Besides getting info from other patrons, business owners and staff could use it to communicate with potential customers. It could also be a useful networking tool to use at conferences or anywhere - you can upload a tagline and summary in your profile and check out others who might have compatible interests or skills. The more people use it, the more fun and useful it could be. It's completely free and is a fun pet project of mine. If enough people spread the word and use it, could be a very fun app. Please note - it's still being developed and a little rough around the edges, but the main functionality is in place. Select a place on google maps and start chatting. The only problem is that I think I'm the only one using it right now so please spread the word in case you or others might find the app fun and useful. I'm actively seeking feedback and feature suggestions to continue to improve and develop the app. Thanks for checking it out.
