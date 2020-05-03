Here Kitty!

Discussion
Phill Ryu
Maker
Thanks for hunting Chris! We made this game over the past few weeks hoping it can lighten the mood and spark some laughs, especially for families stuck at home and looking for fun things to do. The game started as a simple prototype years ago with Apple Watch integration (ring a bell, click a clicker, etc. to get the cat's attention) but it was shelved with other projects we had to focus on. Now felt like the time to put it out there in simpler form. It works great iPhone only with audio detection for hearing your calls and responding with meows. Hope y'all find it cute and let us know if you have fun with it!
