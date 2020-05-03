Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Here Kitty!

Here Kitty!

A game about hiding and finding a cat in your home

Take turns hiding and finding Kitty in your home. Kitty will listen to people calling for it and meow in response to help you find him 😸
"Here Kitty!" is an adorable way to pass the time while staying at homeIf you've got kids with you through this stay-at-home stretch, there's a good chance you're running low on new ways to keep them entertained. All the coloring pages have been colored in; the freeze dances frozen; the stickers stuck. Good news! Your iPhone is now a cat (congratulations!) You need to...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Phill Ryu
Phill Ryu
Maker
Thanks for hunting Chris! We made this game over the past few weeks hoping it can lighten the mood and spark some laughs, especially for families stuck at home and looking for fun things to do. The game started as a simple prototype years ago with Apple Watch integration (ring a bell, click a clicker, etc. to get the cat's attention) but it was shelved with other projects we had to focus on. Now felt like the time to put it out there in simpler form. It works great iPhone only with audio detection for hearing your calls and responding with meows. Hope y'all find it cute and let us know if you have fun with it!
UpvoteShare