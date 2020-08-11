Discussion
Jesse Boyes
Maker
Hey PH! So excited to show you something @seth_harris and I have been hacking on. Here is a new real-time, shared canvas where teams and friends can video chat, upload pics, decorate with GIFs, write, draw and screenshare -- all in a browser. In March, we were all thrown into sudden remote life, and our wellbeing and ability to connect on a human level took a big hit. We tried to get by on Slack and Zoom, and while talking to each other while remote is easy, actually working together to build something new is really hard! So - we built Here, essentially as a tool to build Here. Three important points about Here: 🧑🎨 It’s more than video: Decorate your room, draw, share notes, screens, and images, play games, and more. 🐣 It’s crazy easy: A few clicks on Chrome and someone is in a room with you on video. 🔒 It’s persistent: Lay out a room today and it will look just how you left it tomorrow. 💸 Bonus point: It’s free! So there’s no reason not to check it out. ;) What are our early users doing on Here? A few examples: ⚔️ War Rooms: You know that room we all had in our office plastered with charts, plans, goals and a big sign that said “Do NOT Erase!!!”? Build one in Here in minutes. 🎸 Jam Sessions: Brainstorming, working through killer calculus problems, or playing games all work better when you’re sharing a common canvas. 🍻 House Parties: Zoom happy hours are the least happy of all. Host on Here to traverse different rooms, co-watch videos, share, and hang just like the good old days. 👨👩👦👦 Normal, everyday meetings. The ones where you need to share, collaborate, see someone’s authentic reaction, or just express ideas clearly. Customize rooms for everything from 1:1s to sprint planning to a virtual graduation to a D&D game. Our ask to the community: - Try it! Go to here.fm and create your first room in seconds. - Share your room’s URL to get friends to join, or swap out a meeting in your calendar with a Here room and try it with your team. - Please send us feedback! In Here, Discord, or comments.
Hunter
I have been chatting with Seth & Jesse a ton about here.fm Atm it's my go-to tool for crazy team happy-hours. To me personally, it's myspace meets whiteboard meets video party.
