discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hadican CatakRecovering Donut Addict
Looks cool, definitely try!
Share
This is our new app hoping to help people plan their busy social calendars once COVID restrictions start to relax and we begin to get back to normal! The app also supports digital events - just put the video call link in the location box. We're also working with some bands and artists on some new features so we can be used as a live stream performance promotion tool. We'd love to have your thoughts.