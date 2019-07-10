Log InSign up
Herbstation

The easiest way to grow at home

#3 Product of the DayToday
Herbstation grows fresh herbs, veggies and microgreens all year round. You may grow whatever you like and no subscription or recurring costs are involved. Herbstation is easy to use and harvesting fresh produce is super fun!
Arun Raj
Arun Raj
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! We all love fresh food. Freshly grown produce is crispy, juicy and bursting with flavor. It's full of nutrients and has no pesticides, chemicals or GMO. Growing at home is also a lot of fun, and connects the family with nature. However, watering woes, lack of space, and climatic factors keep many away. Most new grow systems are either a token effort or are very demanding from the user. Others are subscription-based or expensive to run. We're here to change that and help you grow like a pro. Check Herbstation and let me know your feedback :)
