Herb & Olive Organic EVOO

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
william blonna
Maker
I am the designer for Herb & Olive. I found inspiration for this product from a few places. The first place was nature and the ingredients we use. Our color palette is derived from the actual ingredients we use and the elements that make up the process of growing and producing our product. I also found inspiration in the process of visual storytelling. Our label design is meant to tell the story from seed to production of the olive in a simplistic way. We're currently offering 20% off this product (and most of our site). Head over to herb-olive.com/shop to get cooking!
UpvoteShare