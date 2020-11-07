Henry - Habits & Wellbeing
Hello PH, I hope everyone is having an awesome day. I want to share the newest app I've been working on: Henry - Habits & Wellbeing Henry is a new productivity app designed with content and guidance for those of us just getting started and flexible options for the pros. At its heart, it's a powerful habit tracker and planner that you can customise to fit your needs. But there's so much more: • Understand the psychology behind how habits work • Analyse the impact of each habit on your moods • Stay motivated with inspirational quotes • 12 friendly pets to unlock • Take time to reflect with calming nature sounds • iOS 14 widgets • And much more. It's available on iOS, iPadOS & macOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple... (universal purchase) I'd love to know what you think and I'm here all day to answer questions.