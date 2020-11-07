discussion
Also, the first 10 downloads are free: TFKLX9PJW7TA M6MAAY7YLYKX XMK4R9XH9999 9P7AX6YL7TXY R7XLTX9M44K4 PWXWXYE4P4WY JHWAYH3HJE9Y 7PP4EEXEHNK4 AKFPAK4MJ766 FHR6XTNHKJML
Hello PH, I hope everyone is having an awesome day. I want to share the newest app I've been working on: Henry - Habits & Wellbeing Henry is a new productivity app designed with content and guidance for those of us just getting started and flexible options for the pros. At its heart, it's a powerful habit tracker and planner that you can customise to fit your needs. But there's so much more: • Understand the psychology behind how habits work • Analyse the impact of each habit on your moods • Stay motivated with inspirational quotes • 12 friendly pets to unlock • Take time to reflect with calming nature sounds • iOS 14 widgets • And much more. It's available on iOS, iPadOS & macOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple... (universal purchase) I'd love to know what you think and I'm here all day to answer questions.
It's good to see this launched after having tried the beta version. Can't wait to use it!
Thanks @daniel_moisei I hope you enjoy it.
Great to see a refreshing way of setting goals. Since I see the app is for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, I'm curious if reminders will ring on all the devices at the same time? How does this work?
Hey @cosmin_cristian_ababei reminders can be enabled or disabled for each platform, and otherwise you'll get them for each habit you need to complete.