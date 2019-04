Monotype launches the first redesign in 35 years of the world's most ubiquitous font, Helvetica

Monotype has today introduced the Helvetica​​ Now typeface, a new family of fonts that have been carefully and respectfully re-drawn for the modern era. Consisting of 48 fonts and three optical sizes,​ ​the typeface has been produced from size-specific drawings and with size-specific spacing and is the first redesign in 35 years of what many argue is the world's most ubiquitous font, Helvetica.