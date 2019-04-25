Helpur is a photo-centric App that allows you to find star-rated
local help, or connect with others in your area that need help
with small tasks, and get paid.
Trust and safety are ensured as all payments go through the App, and only when the job is complete.
Dave McDaidMaker@helpur · Founder/CEO of Helpur
I suck at fixing cars. My alternator went out while I was in Asheville, NC. Nowhere near a mechanic, stuck in a parking lot. I opened Craigslist on my phone, and found a mobile mechanic. He sounded great on the phone. Arrived out, talked a good game. $240 dollars later he had broken my radiator hoses and patched them back together with zip ties. The whole thing was a disaster. Right then, I decided to make an App where I could take a picture of what I needed help with, name my budget, and get replies from local people with high star ratings from folks they'd helped before.
