Hey everybody 👋 In the last days, we (Carmen & Olli from Sonoraspace) have been working on a little side project with which we want to support the music community during COVID-19. Due to the current crisis many solo-artists, bands, orchestras & choirs lost their most valuable income source: live concerts & events. That's why we came up with Help Your Artist. As a musician, you can easily create a profile with a BIO, profile image, donation link, links to all social media sites (+Patreon), etc. Afterward, you can share it with your fans, followers, etc. & we hope that many people from the music community signup & support each other here on Help Your Artist. Of course, every donation on #helyourartist goes directly to the artists. One more little thing at the end: The whole project was inspired by other projects from other niches like okforok.com or helpmainstreet.com Thanks to the power of #nocode (Webflow, Typeform, Airtable & Integromat) we were able to create Help Your Artist super fast. ⚡ We hope that you like this little initiative. Stay safe & healthy! All the best Carmen & Olli
