Help Me Read This

Artur Piszek
Maker
I built this App for my Grandpa, who has trouble reading tiny text on documents and prescriptions. Now he can snap a photo and the app will recognize the text and read it out loud to him. He feels more in control of his life. The stack is: - Web App - Built-in camera app for photo capture - Google Cloud Vision for OCR - Web Speech API for TTS App is Open Source and you can use it for free with your Google Cloud Vision credentials. You can also purchase access to my cloud vision API key (unfortunately google's API is paid). Pull requests appreciated!
