We spend our lives in bubbles. Eat, sleep, work, repeat. Let's step outside of our bubbles for once.
Help A Stranger Out helps us be more intentional about showing kindness to strangers.
RE Reagan: "We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone”.
Hey all, I quit my job 1 year ago to learn how to code full time. This is the first tool I've built by myself and it is my entry for Blockstack's "Can't Be Evil" competition. This app helps us be intentionally kind towards strangers. I built it with Blockstack JS, a decentralized authentication strategy, and Ruby on Rails. By making it decentralized, "smiles" (e.g. upvotes) and deeds in progress are stored client-side (privately), and stories about completed acts of kindness are anonymous. Fundable deeds through BTC are coming soon.. e.g. the ability to fund someone's effort to buy a stranger a meal. Let me know what you think! Cheers, Hideko
Nice concept! The world could definitely use a bit of this.
Hi! Very nice concept and. As feedback, I noticed that I can give "unlimited smiles", wouldn't have more sense to only be able to put one smile per user? Good luck with the launch! @hideko_kulp
