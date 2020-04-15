Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Colin Winhall
Maker
Hello Hunters! What strange times we are facing right now and I know of dozens of products that have been shipped to try to tackle the problems we are currently facing during this pandemic. I have been following requests for help on Twitter specific to corona pandemic related problems when I came across a tweet from a health care worker based in America who was starting a 24 hour shift and had no child care options available. She pleaded with twitter to create an app to link people willing to volunteer to help and I picked up that call and created this app to try to solve it. With help a helper you can quickly register your intent to volunteer and help a local health care worker with 2 major necessities; - Child care - Groceries / Shopping I strongly believe that we should all try and help our health care workforce in these trying times and that is my motivation behind this project. Not only to create the app but to also subscribe as a volunteer myself here in Amsterdam! The app was created without code (#NoCode)! using Adalo. With some automations set up with Zapier. I am happy to receive all feedback, good or bad :) Thanks for your time!
Upvote (1)Share