We can make you and your family custom email addresses, a website with a domain, logos and even more! Just register with us with a small monthly fee and we can get you everything!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Harry BurrMaker@harry_burr1 · I am a person.
Hey everyone! Families are loosing contact. I made Helosia to bring it all back together, for just a small fee per month (customised to you), my team can make you a private blog for just your family, a chat room, email and more!
Upvote Share·
Jacques van Heerden@jacquesvh · Retired Media Entrepreneur/Investor
Hi Barry, congrats on the launch. Why not adopt a Whatsapp group/Messenger Group/etc instead? Why go through the trouble of signing up for something that's just more tedious to use than an app on your phone?
Upvote Share·