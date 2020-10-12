discussion
Fancy Wang
Hello Hunters! Let me introduce a new app we've developed. Mastering a language occurs only if you are proficient in listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The first step is to broaden your vocabulary. So we made an app called HelloWords to help everyone learn a new language words and improve their memory efficiency. When memorizing a word, you should look at the word with your eyes, read the word aloud, and hear the sounds and pronunciation of the word. When multiple sensory channels participate in memory together, words can be firmly remembered. The unique game mode of HelloWords allows you to continuously match words with pictures and eliminate unfamiliar words. On HelloWords, you can learn 22 languages at the same time, and the gamification method ensures that the learning process is never boring. At the same time, the content design is very suitable for users beginning from scratch. You can learn every day using any spare time you have when taking the subway or waiting in a queue, thus you can master a new language gradually. We are continuously adding more vocabulary, and hope that one day HelloWords can be a pocket tool for remembering essential words in any language.
