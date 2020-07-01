Discussion
Hi Producthunt community! 👋 This is Tarik, CMO of hellotax. We’ve been helping online sellers to stay VAT compliant while selling Europe for more than 5 years now. 1 year ago, we decided to offer our software for free, so that every online seller has the ability to track their threshold limits without any costs. Today we're happy to announce that we finally adapted our software to be able to onboard free users. We offer VAT services like VAT Registration & VAT Filings to reduce your workload as an online seller. Our mission is to break down market entry barriers by ensuring VAT compliance for online sellers in Europe. Our self-developed VAT software is the core of our service. Here you have all information and documents clearly displayed and in one place. That being said, here are some of the exciting things we’re introducing today: 📈 Threshold Limit Monitor — You can see when you’ll reach a threshold limit and when an additional VAT registration and/or more stock will be necessary. 🧠 Realtime data validation — Data floats into our free VAT software and gets validated immediately. We check it and add the missing data to the reports. 🔎 Extended data analysis — The hellotax VAT software has various features to bring your data analysis and calculations to a new level, so you can further optimize your business while always having the whole overview. ⚡️ Goods movement & Proforma Invoices — Follow your goods movements and oversee all data. We also provide proforma invoices for even more control. Are you ready? Join now for free if you are an online seller! Click here to start 👉 https://app.hellotax.com/en/register Check out our website too: https://hellotax.com/
