We created HelloPDF because we needed a simple API to generate PDF's from URL's on the fly, we didn't want to pay $30+ a month to generate documents. Our platform was built with developers in-mind to simplify pdf generation.
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
I created HelloPDF because I was working on a client that required over 10,000 PDF's to be generated from a webpage every year, it cost almost $80 a month to use another conversion service. I needed something quicker, faster, and cheaper, *and* I needed it to support CSS3 and JS pages.
Clayton Parker@unclejessy4real · Youtuber | 3D Printing | Influencer
Can you confirm your site link? getting an error when I try to access...
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@unclejessy4real https://hellopdf.co/
Justin JohnsonPro@justinotherjohnson · I've got a few things going on...
@0x15f, I am excited to take this for a spin. Can you tell me if this will work for a URL that dynamically loads via Javascript? For example, I can't imagine it would make an entire PDF out of my Twitter feed right? I can send you an example of something I'm working on via DM if it is helpful.
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@justinotherjohnson It could! It uses Chromium instances in the background to load everything. We wait until the page has fully loaded before rendering the PDF. Here's a PDF I just generated of my Twitter feed 😊. https://drive.google.com/file/d/...
Justin JohnsonPro@justinotherjohnson · I've got a few things going on...
@0x15f Very interesting. So if we know there are a finite (for example, 10) more items that can load on a page, you could walk it and make sure those items are on the PDF as well?
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@justinotherjohnson While I'm not going to build something for a specific use case I am however working on a feature that allows you to run JS on the page before it's converted. You'll be able to create snippets on your dashboard and add "&snippet=mysnipid" to your url to run the code. That'll provide endless possibilities for all users who have to deal with lazy loading, hiding elements, walking the page, etc.
Justin JohnsonPro@justinotherjohnson · I've got a few things going on...
@0x15f Very cool. Thanks for the clarification.
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 Will check it out!
Joe Anderson@anderson760 · Founder @ MightyScout
Hey Jake! How does this handle pages that have 300-500+ images? Our current provider times out if our URL has too many images. Do you have any examples of cases like this?
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@anderson760 As long as you have enough conversion seconds it should convert it just fine.
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@anderson760 We convert PDF's using a Chromium instance, it won't render the PDF until all of the images have been loaded.
Joe Anderson@anderson760 · Founder @ MightyScout
@0x15f Thanks, just tried it out. Any solutions for lazy loaded pages and images? Like the ability to scroll all the way then create the pdf?
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@anderson760 I'll implement a query param that will do that 😄
Jake CastoMaker@0x15f · Software Engineer
@anderson760 Can you message me the website that's being converted so I can test it?
