Bye Google 👋, Chat GPT in your browser home

Helloii is a Chrome extension that replaces your Google homepage with ChatGPT. Get quick answers, have conversations, and discover exciting insights without leaving your homepage. Say goodbye to the Google homepage and hello to Helloii!
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Search
Helloii
Helloii by
Helloii
was hunted by
Jijo Sunny
in Chrome Extensions, Artificial Intelligence, Search. Made by
navaneeth kt
,
Rashid Abdulla
,
Suparna J
,
Sajeer Babu
and
Jaiden John
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Helloii's first launch.
