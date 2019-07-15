Discussion
Maker
Brandyn Morelli
Hey everyone! 👋 Hiring a new employee can be daunting for startups and small businesses. “How do I find the top candidates in this tall stack of resumes?!” With 25 years of HR experience on our team, we know that reviewing stacks of paper only tells you so much. You end up dealing with time-consuming follow up emails and phone calls, and still invite way too many unqualified candidates for in-person interviews. That’s why we built HelloCecil, a super simple one-way video interviewing platform that allows you to see and hear your candidates instead of just reading about them. Use visual and audio cues to spot top candidates faster, reduce your number of in-person interviews, and shorten your time to hire. We’re happy to answer questions and appreciate your feedback!
