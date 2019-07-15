Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → HelloCecil

HelloCecil

Use one-way video to spot your top job candidates

HelloCecil is an automated video interviewing platform that improves screening of job candidates. Short one-way video responses to customized questionnaires help hiring parties gain insights into candidates that paper resumes alone cannot provide.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Brandyn Morelli
Brandyn Morelli
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 Hiring a new employee can be daunting for startups and small businesses. “How do I find the top candidates in this tall stack of resumes?!” With 25 years of HR experience on our team, we know that reviewing stacks of paper only tells you so much. You end up dealing with time-consuming follow up emails and phone calls, and still invite way too many unqualified candidates for in-person interviews. That’s why we built HelloCecil, a super simple one-way video interviewing platform that allows you to see and hear your candidates instead of just reading about them. Use visual and audio cues to spot top candidates faster, reduce your number of in-person interviews, and shorten your time to hire. We’re happy to answer questions and appreciate your feedback!
UpvoteShare