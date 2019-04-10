Stay organized with a single tool to plan each podcast episode and publish on schedule. Plan your topics and keywords, manage guest details, sponsors, show notes, and more. Review in calendar or list view. Fall back in love with producing your podcast!
Hi Everyone. As a multi-year podcaster who's used every planning tool around for managing my podcasts, I felt the time had come for a dedicated tool for podcasters. I'd tried Google Sheets, Trello, Evernote, and Airtable. I spent as much time tweaking those tools as anything, and it nearly burned me out of podcasting. So I wanted to build a niche productivity solution primarily for indie podcasters, though we've already got numerous professional podcasters using our platform over the last few months from a private beta. We're finally ready to open it up to the general podcast public. If you're a podcaster, we hope you find what we've built to be useful.
