HelloBox 2.0

HelloBox is a Omnichannel Contact Widget. Your website visitors can choose from WhatsApp Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter Direct Messages, Email-Form, voice, SMS, call-back, location lookup, vCard Download and many more...
Increase your engagement rate by providing contact options your audience prefer and are already used to.
Paul AnderieMaker
Hey Product Hunters 👋, 5 months ago, we’ve started our Journey here on Product-Hunt and since then, we’ve got a ton of feedback from you guys. Thanks again and the first Good News is: The first 55 Sign-Ups will get a Lifetime Free Licence (single site) 😻. The reason, why we build HelloBox is to increase interactions fro smaller businesses like: 🏘️ #realestate Agents 🗣️ #business Coaches 📍#localbusiness Owners We want to find out, which direction we should go next, here are a few options we are thinking about, you can just VOTE WITH AN EMOJI: 📍Option 1: Integration with Google My Business - imagine: Sync Opening Hours, local adress and more data ☎️ Option 2: Customer Service for Social-Media Channels - imagine: One Dashboard with all Social-Media Conversations. 📊 Option 3: better Insights about your audience - imagine: Get more details, which page your audience visited, before reaching out Here is also a quick overview of the benefits: 💬 Provide many communication channels to your site visitors and let them pick and choose the medium they want. 📱People can add your business to their contacts with just one click. Stay in touch even when visitors leave your website. 🚀 Get 2 x more conversions from your Website You can find a quick demo also on YouTube: Our goal is it to get as much feedback from you guys as possible. Thanks for your help and your thoughts in the comments, we are here to answer the whole day 🙋 Reminder: For our Friends at Product Hunters, we’ve prepared the PROMO-CODE: “PRODUCTHUNT” to get one of the 55 free lifetime licenses.
