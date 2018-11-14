Log InSign up
HelloAva

AI-powered personal skincare

Discover the best products for your unique skin needs, powered by artificial intelligence and human expertise

Photo Editors, Travel Innovators And New Ways To Chat: The 2019 30 Under 30 In Consumer TechConsumer tech companies are both easier and harder than ever to build. The ubiquity of smartphones and a more connected world makes it easy to build a company that has the potential to reach billions, but cutting through the noise and capturing consumer attention is as hard as ever.
HelloAva launches a chatbot for personalized skin care recommendationsCan a chatbot replace a dermatologist's recommendation for skin care products? That's the idea behind HelloAva, a startup launching today at TechCrunch Disrupt NY, which aims to walk people through a series of questions to determine their skin type, then make recommendations as to which products to...
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
There is near 0 limitations for the use of AI, this could honestly help so many people
