Discover the best products for your unique skin needs, powered by artificial intelligence and human expertise
Around the web
Photo Editors, Travel Innovators And New Ways To Chat: The 2019 30 Under 30 In Consumer TechConsumer tech companies are both easier and harder than ever to build. The ubiquity of smartphones and a more connected world makes it easy to build a company that has the potential to reach billions, but cutting through the noise and capturing consumer attention is as hard as ever.
Forbes
HelloAva launches a chatbot for personalized skin care recommendationsCan a chatbot replace a dermatologist's recommendation for skin care products? That's the idea behind HelloAva, a startup launching today at TechCrunch Disrupt NY, which aims to walk people through a series of questions to determine their skin type, then make recommendations as to which products to...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
There is near 0 limitations for the use of AI, this could honestly help so many people
Upvote Share·