Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot
AI Chatbot Developed by GPT-4
Visit
Upvote 20
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
HelloAI is a handy chatGPT app that was built entirely by copy-pasting GPT4 responses! 🤯 It has a Prompt Store with hundreds of inspirational prompts and a Library so you can manage your frequently used prompts easily. Give it a try! 🙏
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot
AI Chatbot Developed by GPT-4
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot by
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot
was hunted by
Michal Langmajer
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michal Langmajer
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
HelloAI: macOS Chatbot
is not rated yet. This is HelloAI: macOS Chatbot's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report