Hello Literature
Hello Literature
Talk with book characters and writers with AI
An app that lets you connect with characters from literary masterpieces and hear their stories firsthand by talking with them.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Hello Literature
About this launch
Hello Literature
Talk with Book Characters and Writers with AI
Hello Literature by
Hello Literature
was hunted by
Stas Shakirov
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Stas Shakirov
and
Parsa Nasirimehr
. Featured on September 1st, 2024.
Hello Literature
is not rated yet. This is Hello Literature's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
Week rank
