Hello Ivy
Hello Ivy
Project management & team communication software
Stats
Hello Ivy is a shared workspace to manage all your projects and centralize team communication. It has all the tools your team needs to streamline your projects: docs, tasks, timelines, group chat, discussions, a week planner, files and much more!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
by
Hello Ivy
About this launch
Hello Ivy
Project management & Team communication software
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Hello Ivy by
Hello Ivy
was hunted by
Bob Stolk
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Bob Stolk
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Hello Ivy
is not rated yet. This is Hello Ivy's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#48
