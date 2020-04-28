  1. Home
Hello Habit

Connecting like-minded people forming good habits

Hello Habit helps:
- Find like-minded people around you
- Track good habits
- Like or kick your new like-minded friends
- Keep a diary of your productivity
- Be energized of like-minded
More featured coming soon
Discussion
Alexander Lisovoy
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters, My team and I elaborated on the App that helps people to be better than yesterday. Build good habits. Change something in ourselves, break groundhog day, or just be energized by the community of like-minded people. It's just beginning. More useful features are coming soon. Thank you for your upvotes
Антон Елфимов
Great app for personal habits management!
Алмас Абулхаиров
Amazing founder, already has fantastic community. We all need a way to developer useful habits in our life
Alexander Lisovoy
Maker
@almasabulkhairov thank you. My team and I will try to make a Big Thing
Andrey Fartushnyi
Крутое приложение!
Trace Brown
This looks like a great idea.
Alexander Lisovoy
Maker
@tracebrown Thank you. We will try to make it happened)
