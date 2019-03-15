Hello Goodbye
Stop annoying spammy helpdesk widgets
Hate running over all these little "Can I help you widgets", with little red badges, chat bubbles popping up, that you just don't need 99% of the time?
This free add on frees up your screen from those.
Reviews
- Pros:
Block Chat Pop upsCons:
None
I love it!Fajar Siddiq has used this product for one day.
Discussion
BruceMaker@bcye
Ay, super excited about my first product hunt launch. Hope you enjoy this addon as much as I did building it. I'm sorry there are no PH special offers because I can't go below free with the price 😉 I made this also open source on GitHub https://github.com/bcye/Hello-Go... Have fun with it, feedback is much appreciated, pull requests even more.
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Entrepreneur
Congratulations on your launch!
BruceMaker@bcye
@fajarsiddiq Thank you, so excited :)
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Entrepreneur
@bcye I just installed it, and it works on my own personal site fajarsiddiq.com! Great Product! So fast!
BruceMaker@bcye
@fajarsiddiq I think I might actually have tested it with your site ;)
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Entrepreneur
@bcye It's awesome! In midst future, any plans to make on "add-on list chat pop up block" the sites that i don't want to?
BruceMaker@bcye
@fajarsiddiq I'll see what I can do.
Joseph Maxim@josephmaxim
Saw this on Makerlog. Great product!
BruceMaker@bcye
@josephmaxim Awesome thank you so much, I really appreciate it.
