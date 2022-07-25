Products
Hello Cognition
Hello Cognition
Search engine for developers powered by generative AI
Hello Cognition is a search engine for software developers. We instantly answer technical questions with simple explanations and relevant code snippets from the web.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Hello
About this launch
Hello Cognition by
Hello
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Royzen
and
Justin Wei
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Hello
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
18
Comments
5
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#28
