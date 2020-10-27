  1. Home
  2.  → Hello Card

Hello Card

NFC enabled contactless business card.

The smart business card which lives on the back of your phone. Share your business card with a single tap (same way as you do contactless payments in your local store).
Watch the promo video to learn more!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Igor Piatkov
Maker
Maker. Come say Hi 💬
Hi Product Hunters! ❔ Why: Sometimes I find myself in a situation when I get asked for a business card, but I don't have one with me. I think Hello Card should solve this problem! 🤔 How It Works: Hello Card is a pre-programmed NFC tag that is linked with hello-card.com web app where you can customize your business card. You can choose a template, adjust colors, and add your own information. 🛠 Features: - No setup required. Ready to use out of the box! - Fully customizable; - Handful of business card templates available; - Small & thin! The tag is around 1 in. (2.5 cm.); Let me know if you have any questions, I'd love to hear your feedback!
Share