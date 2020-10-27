discussion
Hi Product Hunters! ❔ Why: Sometimes I find myself in a situation when I get asked for a business card, but I don't have one with me. I think Hello Card should solve this problem! 🤔 How It Works: Hello Card is a pre-programmed NFC tag that is linked with hello-card.com web app where you can customize your business card. You can choose a template, adjust colors, and add your own information. 🛠 Features: - No setup required. Ready to use out of the box! - Fully customizable; - Handful of business card templates available; - Small & thin! The tag is around 1 in. (2.5 cm.); Let me know if you have any questions, I'd love to hear your feedback!
