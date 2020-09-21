discussion
Leandro
It's the first time I've seen an app like this. It's really interesting to me, especially since I've yet to see the Northern Lights. I'd love to hear from the ?makers a bit about the story. What inspired you to create this?
Hello aurora is based on our own experience. We live in Iceland and one of the activities that we enjoy the most during the winter is to hunt the Northern Lights. To look for the forecast we have to browse multiple websites and applications to find the accurate forecast weather it is the weather forecast, cloud coverage, weather alert, road condition and more. So we have this idea to create a Northern Lights application where it includes everything in one app and users can share their experience and location to other Aurora enthusiasts when they spot the lights. Our intention and the main focus is to make the app user-friendly yet provided all the information relate to the Northern Lights in an easy way to understand. The app will become aurora hunter's best friend when it comes to aurora hunting.
