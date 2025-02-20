Subscribe
Helix

Helix

Bring humanoid robots to life with language and vision
Helix, from Figure AI, is a Vision-Language-Action model for full upper-body humanoid control. Zero-shot generalization to new objects & tasks. Runs on embedded GPUs.
RobotsArtificial Intelligence

Helix by
FigureAI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
Made by Brett Adcock. Featured on February 22nd, 2025.
Brett Adcock
. Featured on February 22nd, 2025.
FigureAI
is not rated yet. This is FigureAI's first launch.