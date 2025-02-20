Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Helix
Helix
Bring humanoid robots to life with language and vision
Visit
Upvote 79
Helix, from Figure AI, is a Vision-Language-Action model for full upper-body humanoid control. Zero-shot generalization to new objects & tasks. Runs on embedded GPUs.
Launch tags:
Robots
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
FigureAI
Humanoid
Follow
79
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Helix by
FigureAI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Robots
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Brett Adcock
. Featured on February 22nd, 2025.
FigureAI
is not rated yet. This is FigureAI's first launch.