HEDWiG
Ranked #4 for today

HEDWiG

GPT-powered, custom recruitment email generator

Free
HEDWiG is a simple tool that assists recruiters in crafting effective and custom emails to potential candidates. Say goodbye to generic templates and hello to efficient and effective recruitment communication with HEDWiG.
Launched in Email, Hiring, Artificial Intelligence by
About this launch
0
reviews
59
followers
HEDWiG by
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in Email, Hiring, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Roshan Jose
and
Ramakrishnan Lokanathan
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is HEDWiG's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Vote chart
Comments
1
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#96