Home
→
Product
→
HEDWiG
Ranked #4 for today
HEDWiG
GPT-powered, custom recruitment email generator
Visit
Upvote 58
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HEDWiG is a simple tool that assists recruiters in crafting effective and custom emails to potential candidates. Say goodbye to generic templates and hello to efficient and effective recruitment communication with HEDWiG.
Launched in
Email
,
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
HEDWiG
About this launch
HEDWiG
GPT-powered, custom Recruitment Email generator
0
reviews
59
followers
Follow for updates
HEDWiG by
HEDWiG
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Email
,
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Roshan Jose
and
Ramakrishnan Lokanathan
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
HEDWiG
is not rated yet. This is HEDWiG's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
1
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#96
