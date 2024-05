Ethereum 10 upvotes

Ethereum is the world's largest shared computer, and we couldn't connect to all the great tokens and smart contracts we support without them.

openeden 0 upvotes

OpenEden is our alternative provider if clients are looking for more stable yields and less volatility. It's hard to beat tokenized US Government debt!

capsule 0 upvotes

Capsule has been an incredible value-add, we definitely would not have been able to support MPC wallets without their expertise and attention.