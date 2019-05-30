Hedgehog
Build DApps like apps - no extensions required 🦔
Hedgehog is an alternative to MetaMask that manages a user's wallet in the browser.
- No more mnemonic passphrases.
- No more irritating popups.
- No more fumbling with private keys and wallets.
Build DApps like apps
Give users the great UX they expect.
Audius Launches Hedgehog, a Client-side Ethereum Wallet for Interacting with dApps | BTCMANAGERIn a press release shared with BTCManager on May 30, 2019, Audius, a decentralized and open source music sharing service currently in its beta, revealed that it will be launching Hedgehog. The product is a client-side Ethereum wallet that can be used to interact with dApps without confirming transactions, using...
Jesse LeimgruberHunter@jesserank · CEO @ NeoReach, Stanford
Traditional dApps are heavily limited in who can use them. They can only onboard users who are familiar with private key management and Metamask. Given that metamask only has 1 million users, most dApps see incredibly low usage because they are restricted to this tiny userbase. Plus, private key management is a nightmare. Hedgehog addresses this. Finally, a good replacement for Metamask that makes onboarding quick, easy, with the UX of a real traditional application. How do you see the future of this product and it fitting into the ecosystem/Audius?
Forrest BrowningMakerHiring@forrest_browning · Co-Founder & Head of Product at Audius
@jesserank We see Hedgehog as a tool aimed at helping an extremely underserved portion of decentralized app users: those unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies. With Hedgehog, a wallet is generated on behalf of a user without them even knowing crypto is operating behind the scenes. It allows users to interact with your DApp just like they would any other website, no extensions required, without centralizing control of private keys. The hope is that this leads to a reduced barrier to entry and consequently millions of future users of DApps that don't even necessarily realize it.
