Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hedge

Hedge

A powerful API and web UI for building blockchain-based apps

Hedge is a complete software platform for running a blockchain-powered business. We reduce the complexity of managing keys and network interaction so you can focus on building more, faster.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Daniel Hoffmann
Daniel Hoffmann
Makers
Daniel Hoffmann
Daniel Hoffmann
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Daniel Hoffmann
Daniel HoffmannMaker@dan_hedge · Co-Founder & Product @ Hedge
Hello! After working closely with businesses in the traditional finance space, we’re excited to launch our platform to the world. Our goal is help developers everywhere build the next generation of blockchain-based businesses. We encourage anyone interested to either sign up for a free trial or reach out to us directly with any requests, suggestions or feedback. Read more about it on our blog: https://medium.com/usehedge/our-...
Upvote ·