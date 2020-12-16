discussion
Would you recommend this product?
George Sivulka
MakerFounder & CEO of Hebbia.AI
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m George, the Founder and CEO of Hebbia. On behalf of our amazing team (@jakkap, @robert_koniuta, @prabhat_agarwal, @vikul_gupta, and @mikachu), I’m excited to share the next evolution in text search. Hebbia is an AI-powered browser extension that understands your questions, highlighting only the relevant info that matters to you. With just one query, we turn hours of laborious reading into seconds of condensed learning. 🔍 Like many of you, our team spends hours each day sorting through long documents (or documentation!) in search of just one or two important lines. We knew there had to be a better way to discover and digest the signal from the noise. 🤔💭 Building on cutting-edge machine learning, our team created a tool which supercharges your daily productivity. Tired of being boggled by too much information? Add Hebbia’s Chrome extension to make your find function 10x more efficient and 10x more valuable. We’d love feedback to make Hebbia as useful for you as possible. Please share your ideas for improvement and let’s continue to build the future of AI-powered search! 🤝 And if you’re excited about our product and interested in working with us, send me a note! We’re still scratching the surface of what’s possible; there’s much to explore. Cheers, George
Share
Woah. This is like google inside of a page. Big fan 🚀 . Keep up the great work @george_sivulka1!
It makes my life as a student so much easier since I can get information from papers faster!
Hey guys! I'm one of the makers. Excited to have you all use it!