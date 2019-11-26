Discussion
Milica Jovic
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 🙌 I am super excited to present our product to all of you! 🗣 Heartcount is an AI powered tool, which measures happiness at work in a new and better way. It is a tool for tracking results and relationships (personal fulfilment, progress, relationships with colleagues and managers) that influence happiness at work. It all started almost eleven years ago, when we founded Vega IT company. We wanted to create a workplace where we would be surrounded with people who love the work they do and have a great relationship with each other. It was quite easy to do that in the beginning because there were only a few people in the company. As Vega IT continued to grow and we didn’t know that much about how people were feeling and thinking all the time. When we had around 60 employees we met Alexander Kjerulf, the founder of Woohoo Inc. and the author of a few books about happiness at work, who found a better way to measure the level of happiness of people working in companies. That is the moment the idea for Heartcount was born! Heartcount can help you to find out how your employees feel and think in real time, allowing you to act on the results and make necessary changes to contribute to the positive atmosphere of your company culture. Wanna try out Heartcount? Feel free to contact me and try out our free DEMO. :) I am looking forward to hearing your opinions. ❤
