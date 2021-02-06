  1. Home
Heart Reports v2

Export beautiful PDF health reports from the Health app

iPhone
Health and Fitness
Apple
Heart Reports V2 can generate separate blood sugar, blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart rate, activity and sleep reports. All perfectly designed for printing, so you can easily show your Apple Health data to your doctor. Now with Widgets and Shortcuts support.
Viszt Péter
Maker
With version 2, i basically rewritten the whole thing from scratch. I completely redesigned the app and implemented lots of cool new features that i got as feedback from existing users: created a separate blood oxygen report(since the new Apple Watch measures this automatically), added nutritional intake data for blood pressure and blood sugar reports, designed a new sleep report that combines heart rate and nutritional data with your sleep measurements. Recently got this feedback via e-mail : "I wanted to take a moment to thank you for making this app. I had to go today to my cardiologist. I live in Guatemala and it helped me — and him— to understand my heart situation along three months.". It's a cool feeling that i was able to help someone i don't even know personally just by creating and iPhone app. Also just a quick note about privacy: the app is completely offline, everything is stored on your phone, i don't have access to any of your data. Theres no third party analytics, crash reports or stuff like that embedded in the app.
