Heart Reports v2

Viszt Péter
Maker
With version 2, i basically rewritten the whole thing from scratch. I completely redesigned the app and implemented lots of cool new features that i got as feedback from existing users: created a separate blood oxygen report(since the new Apple Watch measures this automatically), added nutritional intake data for blood pressure and blood sugar reports, designed a new sleep report that combines heart rate and nutritional data with your sleep measurements. Recently got this feedback via e-mail : "I wanted to take a moment to thank you for making this app. I had to go today to my cardiologist. I live in Guatemala and it helped me — and him— to understand my heart situation along three months.". It's a cool feeling that i was able to help someone i don't even know personally just by creating and iPhone app. Also just a quick note about privacy: the app is completely offline, everything is stored on your phone, i don't have access to any of your data. Theres no third party analytics, crash reports or stuff like that embedded in the app.
